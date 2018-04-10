QTM SHAREHOLDER ALERT: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of Commencement of a Class Action Involving Quantum Corporation and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of April 16, 2018

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / April 10, 2018 / The Law Offices of Vincent Wong announce that a class action lawsuit has been commenced in the United States District Court for the Northern District of California on behalf of investors who purchased Quantum Corporation ("Quantum") (NYSE: QTM) securities between May 10, 2016 and February 7, 2018 .

According to the complaint, throughout the Class Period, the Company issued materially false and misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Quantum had inappropriately accounted for revenue relating to certain transactions commencing April 1, 2016; (ii) the Company lacked adequate internal controls over financial reporting; and (iii) as a result of the foregoing, Quantum's publicly disseminated financial statements were materially false and misleading.

On February 8, 2018, Quantum disclosed that in January of 2018, the Company received a subpoena from the Securities and Exchange Commission related to revenue recognition for certain transactions, prompting an internal investigation by Quantum, which remains ongoing. As a result, the Company announced that it "is postponing the release of its fiscal third quarter 2018 results and its earnings conference call."

If you suffered a loss in Quantum, you have until April 16, 2018, to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff.

