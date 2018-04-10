CBX Software Opens Subsidiary in Germany

MUNICH, Germany and HONG KONG and SAN DIEGO, April 10, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CBX Software (https://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=ieQfiDflmgmFfzqcwib6cQpR7DUeuami9_9p-NkVlWI0VMoE5wUclZdP3H7lbHih2MXydT2t3lo5CAHvqQk-ug==) a leading provider of Product Lifecycle Management (retail PLM (https://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=3KIJGCw0vqSQt4wQcAk09oFgTQpI7OEdGDzUy3l-ammK9xlLAg-FquiJlvPH9FDw6AdoZ-FfaQCpc37BHAqJcm4rb_mLVBCkuYkcJlRnLqE=)), global sourcing software (https://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=abzsuDyAmzjCJVvlD5niChq4h7p-H-lf28YAmUrNjfcg0WbDOqm3X2XYJxAv0Qphi8F4_uPbCbViXL9l8yNEt_-W4F0WaY9u5YpKzEJPwhpN8mWRbG89qnaZiN2BU8gM) and supply chain software (https://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=6Yis1YPhezWPJNeBpfb1EUUVTDm5ajlF93cxYMgp3HcLt1FlzK-D1eQ6flm_G6_KZrLn0T51nBEP1Hil1fv0RwhQOrgikgWdgN83uS894cNwzqiZ3uRmFaTIfvJRIRuzZJmSe04K0WoxzLk6REMkwDRbr-gCDTD0tbr8IbTHAv0=) for the retail industry, announced today they have opened a subsidiary in Munich, Germany.

"Europe has always been at the forefront of our growth strategy," says Michael Hung, CEO of CBX Software. "It's very important for CBX to create a more efficient experience for our European customers such as Lidl, ICA, El Corte Ingles, and Steinhoff International to name a few. Additionally, we are extremely competitive within new opportunities in the region and as such we need to build out a services and support team to deliver world-class implementations closer to customer head offices."

CBX has experienced tremendous growth over recent years and is proud of its positive net asset value YOY for the past 18 years. CBX is financially healthy, has never borrowed institutional money and has a 3 year plan to employ a large dedicated European team based in the Munich office. CBX is celebrating over 20 years of being a part of the retail industry. Over those years more than 90 of the world's leading retailers, brands, trading companies throughout Europe, Asia and North America and thousands of suppliers, have relied on CBX to reengineer and streamline their global retail supply chains.

"Today we're celebrating a very important milestone in our expansion strategy and contributions to the retail ecosystem throughout Europe," says Andre von Appen, Vice President Europe, CBX Software GmbH. "We already have a very strong base of customers in the region and now we'll be able to provide them with even more robust customer service, truly working as a partner in the Retail PLM, sourcing and supply chain space."

Ranked as one of the 30 fastest growing companies in Asia (https://www.cbxsoftware.com/techfirmchanging/) by the Silicon Review and recently awarded a Green Supply Chain Award (https://www.cbxsoftware.com/greensupplychainaward/) by Supply & Demand Chain Executive, CBX is poised to continue their documented success by delivering solutions that not only offer a multitude of mobility options, but more importantly leveraging the Cloud and all the advantages that a true multi-tenant architecture can offer to the global marketplace.

About CBX

CBX Software (https://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=ieQfiDflmgmFfzqcwib6cYyfgq_sN5wDmS6Ca0WanEmz0K5JpWa24AMUwnbQo3aVnlacJy-_MrGdNDwh1SOmwQ==) is the world's leading Total Sourcing Management solution provider from concept to delivery - combining people, processes and solutions. CBX helps retailers and brands streamline product development and sourcing all the way through order, production and delivery. Through innovative Sourcing Management, Product Life-cycle Management (PLM), and Production & Order Management technology solutions, CBX empowers the supply chain network by driving collaboration to over 15,000 retail & supplier partners, and 30,000 users in more than 50 countries. For more information, visit www.cbxsoftware.com (https://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=-Cn0-XmaMvUXBQB2oSlSVLLESAxelzUv1yybegOvOValhkGOhuibzyzfXuIXf-N6Q-CMYa4IBXJwBbUgDg0Yiz81eRXLSUVy9nxZ53k-ZaE=).

