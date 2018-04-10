Interrad Medical, a privately held medical device company, announces the SecurAcath Subcutaneous Catheter Securement Device has been selected for the Innovation and Technology Payment (ITP) Program by the National Health Service (NHS) England.

The ITP Program is designed to remove significant barriers to the spread and adoption of new innovations and builds on the NHS commitment to support technologies that can make a real difference in patient care and outcomes. The program delivers improvements in patient care by cutting bureaucracy for clinicians and other innovators and encouraging uptake through the NHS.

The SecurAcath underwent a detailed selection process. Over 250 medical technologies applied for the program and only four were selected. Selected innovations had to already be in use, and ready for scaling and delivering significantly increased quality, improved efficiency and patient benefit.

Under the ITP program, the SecurAcath will be centrally funded by the NHS. In addition, the ITP will work with other NHS organizations and partners to speed the adoption of the SecurAcath. A link to the NHS press release on the ITP Program can be found here.

The SecurAcath is the only subcutaneous catheter securement device that lasts the life of the line and can dramatically decrease catheter dislodgement and migration, decrease catheter replacement costs, prevent therapy interruption, improve vessel health and preservation, reduce catheter complications and lower total cost of patient care.

Joe Goldberger, President and CEO of Interrad Medical commented, "We are very pleased the SecurAcath was chosen to be included in this highly select group of important innovations. The SecurAcath is a perfect fit with the ITP program goals of providing significant cost savings and improving patient care."

About NHS England

NHS England leads the National Health Service (NHS) in England setting the priorities and direction, encouraging and informing the national debate to improve health and care.

The NHS in England deals with over 1 million patients every 36 hours and employs more than 1.5 million people, putting it in the top five of the world's largest workforces NHS England shares out more than £100 billion in funds and holds organisations to account for spending this money effectively for patients and efficiently for the tax payer. It strongly believes in health and high quality care for all, now and for future generations.

About Interrad Medical, Inc.

Plymouth, Minnesota-based Interrad Medical, Inc. is a developer, manufacturer and marketer of medical devices designed for minimally-invasive interventional and surgical procedures. Learn more at www.securacath.com

This press release contains forward-looking statements. The Company wishes to caution the reader of this press release that actual results may differ from those discussed in the forward-looking statements and may be adversely affected by, among other things, risks associated with litigation, clinical trials, the regulatory approval process, reimbursement policies and commercialization of new technologies.

