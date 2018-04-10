

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The wizarding saga 'Harry Potter and the Cursed Child' has become the top-grossing play in Broadway history, Entertainment Weekly reported.



The two-part stage play reported the highest single-week gross for a non-musical while it was still in a stage of previews.



'Harry Potter And The Cursed Child' (Parts 1 and 2) played its first eight-show week at Lyric theater in New York, and grossed a box office record-breaking $2,138,859 for the week ending April 8.



The show broke the previous box office record of the 2014 Lyndon B Johnson play 'All The Way,' which grossed just over $1.62 million in its best week, by a wide margin of half a million.



The production won a record-breaking nine awards at the 2017 Laurence Olivier Award in London, more than any other play or musical in West End history.



The play, centered on the boy wizard's own children, officially opens at the Lyric Theatre on April 22.



