The going 100% green is according to its commitment to combat climate change and create a healthier environment. Last year, it was close at 96%, but now it's finally hit the magic 100 number.



Apple said the achievement includes retail stores, offices, data centers and co-located facilities in 43 countries, including the United States, the United Kingdom, China and India.



The company also announced nine additional manufacturing partners have committed to power all of their Apple production with 100 percent clean energy, bringing the total number of supplier commitments to 23.



'We're committed to leaving the world better than we found it. After years of hard work we're proud to have reached this significant milestone,' said Tim Cook, Apple's CEO. 'We're going to keep pushing the boundaries of what is possible with the materials in our products, the way we recycle them, our facilities and our work with suppliers to establish new creative and forward-looking sources of renewable energy because we know the future depends on it.'



Apple currently has 25 operational renewable energy projects around the world, totaling 626 megawatts of generation capacity, with 286 megawatts of solar PV generation coming online in 2017. It also has 15 more projects in construction.



