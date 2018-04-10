The "Understanding and Complying with the General Data Protection Regulation" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The EU General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) is a major new piece of legislation coming into force in the UK on 25 May 2018. It will provide a single data protection law for the whole EU. It is Brexit-neutral in that the government has said it will apply in the UK even after Brexit. The GDPR creates a raft of new rights for individuals and how their personal data is processed and processing includes every activity known to man: reading, storing, manipulating, transferring even possessing.

Every business now uses personal data in some way, whether staff data, customer data, prospect data or supplier data. And there's plenty more data too. The maximum penalties for getting it wrong are now being increased to the greater of 4% of annual global turnover of an organisation or 20 million Euros, depending on the severity of the breach. The new stringent data protection requirements apply to all organisations, which possess or process personal data of EU citizens sometimes even when it appears to be anonymised. It is essential to know what the law now requires.

Agenda:

Essential EU GDPR background, terminology and rights

The roles of and relationships between controllers and processors and sub-processors

Data subjects

Implementation of GDPR requirements

Enforcement and regulatory and compensatory aspects of the GDPR

Data breaches

International data transfers

The Data Protection Officer (DPO)

Demonstrating compliance

