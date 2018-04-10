IDenta Corp.: IDenta Corp "Touch and Know(R)" Enters Third Year of Sales in Largest South African Pharmacy Chain

JERUSALEM, ISRAEL / ACCESSWIRE / April 10, 2018 / ACCESSWIRE / IDenta Corp (OTC PINK: IDTA), a worldwide leader in the development of Drug, Drug Precursor and Explosive Detection field kits, is entering its third year of sales at Clicks Stores (www.clicks.co.za) and online in South Africa under "Touch and Know®" brand for Drug Detection and Identification Kit. The Clicks group is a retail-led healthcare group. Clicks are the largest retail pharmacy chain in South Africa with 500 stores nationwide. Clicks are pleased to enter its third year of sales of the "Touch and Know®" kit. It advertises the kit as an easy to use, at home kit to accurately and safely test for illegal substances, traces, and liquids. There is no need for urine, blood, hair or saliva samples. It is a discreet way to test for 21 different drug types, and it works in just seconds. IDenta's kit tests the substance and not the individual, avoiding unnecessary confrontations.

"IDenta Corp is proud to be the first company in the world that is able to offer this outstanding product over-the-counter to the public. It can be used by parents, schools and any institutions requiring testing of unknown substances. The use of the kit can avoid direct confrontation with individuals. IDenta will continue efforts to penetrate retail markets around the world," said Amichai Glattstein, CEO of IDenta Corp.

About IDenta Corp.

Since 2002, IDenta Corporation and its subsidiary IDenta Ltd. have been recognized as a worldwide leader in the development of proprietary on-site Drug, Drug Precursor, and Explosive detection kits. IDenta develops, manufactures and distributes revolutionary products for both the professional and civil markets which consistently pass the highest qualifications and testing procedures of law enforcement and security agencies around the world.

