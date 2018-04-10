Global Mixed Tocopherol Market - 4.84% CAGR to 2021

PUNE, India, April 10, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Mixed Tocopherol Market 2017, industry overview, Analysis, Global forecast up to 2021 report added in ReportsnReports.com. The analysts forecast global mixed tocopherol market to grow at a CAGR of 4.84% during the period 2017-2021. Companies are Archer Daniels Midland, BASF, DuPont, Merck, and Royal DSM. Other Prominent Vendors in the market are: American River Nutrition, AOM, B&D Natural Ingredients, BTSA, Cargill, COFCO International, Eisai Food and Chemicals, KLK OLEO, Organic Technologies, VitaeNaturals, and Zhejiang Langbo.

Mixed Tocopherol market trend gaining momentum is Growing demand for mixed tocopherols in pharmaceutical industry. Mixed tocopherols are important sources of Vitamin E. Rising concerns of chronic diseases and the improvement in the pharmaceutical industry will create more requirements for vitamin E supplements based on mixed tocopherols and other vitamin E base products. Owing to the solubility of vitamin E in digestive fats, it can be efficiently used in pharmaceutical applications. It can prevent heart attacks, chest pain, hardening of arteries, high blood pressure, and joint pains. The rising awareness regarding health benefits of vitamin E is likely to boost the mixed tocopherols market during the forecast period.

According to the Mixed Tocopherol market report, one of the major drivers for this market is Growing demand for mixed tocopherols as antioxidants. Mixed tocopherols are used in various food and beverage applications as preservatives, antioxidants, flavor protectants, and nutrient stabilizers. Mixed tocopherols contain compounds such as alpha tocopherol, beta tocopherol, gamma tocopherol, and delta tocopherol. Apart from these compounds, they contain four tocotrienol homologs.

Further, the report states that one of the major factors hindering the growth of this market is Production complexity of mixed tocopherols. The production complexity is one of the major factors hindering the growth of the global mixed tocopherols market. This limits new manufactures to establish themselves in the market. Mixed tocopherols are obtained from vegetable oils. The production starts from edible oil refining process that yields deodorized distillates. The extraction of mixed tocopherols happens after multiple stages such as saponification desterilization, esterification, distillation, re-distillation, and the last step is the homolog conversion process.

