The project will mark the first dual-branded hotels in Europe and the introduction of Hyatt's select service brands in France

Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE: H) announced today plans for the first dual-branded Hyatt Place and Hyatt House hotels in Europe. An affiliate of leading extended-stay operator Cycas Hospitality has entered into a franchise agreement with a Hyatt affiliate. The hotels are being developed by French real estate company Kaufman Broad. The opening of Hyatt Place Paris Charles De Gaulle Airport and Hyatt House Paris Charles De Gaulle Airport will mark the introduction of Hyatt's select service brands in France, which will bring the total number of Hyatt-branded hotels in the country to 10.

The Hyatt Place and Hyatt House brands are rooted in extensive consumer research indicating that guests seek stylish, comfortable, seamless experiences that accommodate their lifestyles and familiar routines. To embody this, the two brands offer casual hospitality and purposeful service in a smartly designed, high-tech and contemporary environment.

Hyatt Place Charles De Gaulle Airport will bring the brand's intuitive design, casual atmosphere, spacious guestrooms with distinct sleeping and living areas, and practical amenities, such as free Wi-Fi and 24-hour food offerings, to guests looking for a relaxing and uncomplicated place to pause before beginning the next leg of their journey. Hyatt House Charles De Gaulle Airport will offer apartment-style suites with fully equipped kitchens, providing guests with the spaces and places that help make them feel more like home. Together, the two hotels will offer an array of shared services and amenities that meet the needs of transient and extended-stay guests.

"We are delighted to announce the first Hyatt Place and Hyatt House dual-branded hotels in France, which highlights the growing relevance of Hyatt's select service brands by way of franchise agreements in Europe," said Felicity Black-Roberts, vice president of development Europe and North Africa, Hyatt. "With this exciting, first of its kind development for Hyatt in Europe, we will be able to cater to a mix of travelers by offering two brands in one location."

Developed by Kaufman Broad and expected to open in the second half of 2020, the hotels will be located in Paris Nord 2 International Business Park at 241 rue de la Belle Etoile in Roissy, one of the Ile-de-France's busiest gateways, and home to Europe's second largest airport, Paris Charles De Gaulle. With a combined total of 430 rooms, the 309-room Hyatt Place hotel and the 121-room Hyatt House hotel will share conference space, an extensive all-day dining/bar facility, a gym, and a large swimming pool, a rare amenity in this location.

"We are proud to continue our relationship with Hyatt. Opening our first properties in France is a major milestone in our international rollout plans, taking advantage of the growing and widely untapped market for select service and extended stay hotel concepts in Europe to bridge the gap between hotels and home,"said Asli Kutlucan, partner at Cycas Hospitality.

"This realization demonstrates our expertise in hotel residences and proves our ability to respond to the hotel residences industry demand", said David Laurent, Senior Vice-President Commercial Property and Major Urban Projects of Kaufman Broad. "It also shows the capacity of Kaufman Broad to develop several complex projects and meet the expectations of the population density and the new customs of the city."

There are eight Hyatt-branded hotels currently open in France, including Park Hyatt Paris-Vêndome, Hyatt Regency Paris Etoile, Hyatt Regency Paris Charles de Gaulle, Hyatt Paris Madeleine, Hôtel du Louvre, Hôtel Martinez, Hyatt Regency Nice Palais de la Méditerranée and Hyatt Centric La Rosière. Hyatt Regency Chantilly is currently under development and is expected to open in autumn this year.

