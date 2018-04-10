Elektron Technologies announced on Tuesday that its operations management and monitoring subsidiary Checkit Limited has passed the £1m mark in terms of annual recurring revenue (ARR). The business, which operates under the 'software as a service model' through subscription programmes, is reportedly performing ahead of management expectations, with the milestone representing a significant jump from the £0.75m ARR reported just 3 months ago in January. John Wilson, chief executive of Elektron ...

