Millennium & Copthorne Hotels has appointed hospitality industry veteran Jenny Fox as group chief executive officer with effect from 19 June. Fox has more than 30 years of experience in Australia, Hong Kong, the UK and Europe, the US, Canada and the Middle East. She has held senior executive roles in operations, branding and marketing across mid-scale, upscale and luxury segments of the industry. Most recently, Fox was president of Fairmont Hotels & Resorts, which she joined in 2011. Prior to ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...