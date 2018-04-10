Following profit warnings in December and February, there was more bad news for Safestyle on Tuesday as the Health & Safety Executive slapped the double glazing group with an £850,000 fine relating to an incident in which one of its contractors suffered an injury. The company had already disclosed in its final results last month that there had been two incidents last year involving installations at height which led to injuries, and that it may be fined. While the investigation into one of the ...

