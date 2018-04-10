Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

Custodian REIT plc (CREI) Custodian REIT plc: Interim dividend 10-Apr-2018 / 17:23 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 10 April 2018 Custodian REIT plc ("Custodian REIT" or "the Company") Interim dividend Custodian REIT (LSE: CREI), the UK property investment company, confirms its fourth quarterly interim dividend for the financial year ending 31 March 2018 of 1.6125 pence per share, to be paid on 31 May 2018 to shareholders on the register on 27 April 2018, will be designated as a property income distribution ("PID"). - Ends - For further information, please contact: Custodian Capital Limited Richard Shepherd-Cross / Nathan Tel: +44 (0)116 240 8740 Imlach / Ian Mattioli MBE www.custodiancapital.com [1] Numis Securities Limited Hugh Jonathan / Nathan Brown Tel: +44 (0)20 7260 1000 www.numiscorp.com Camarco Ed Gascoigne-Pees Tel: +44 (0)20 3757 4984 www.camarco.co.uk ISIN: GB00BJFLFT45 Category Code: MSCH TIDM: CREI OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State Sequence No.: 5384 End of Announcement EQS News Service 673215 10-Apr-2018 1: http://public-cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=c24dec6d0ea6c746569ddd52de0eca8d&application_id=673215&site_id=vwd_london&application_name=news

