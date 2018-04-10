London stocks ended higher on Tuesday, with sentiment underpinned by a pledge from Chinese leader Xi Jinping to open up the country's economy and lower import tariffs. The FTSE 100 finished 1.0% or 72.0 points higher to 7,266.75, while the pound edged up 0.08% versus the euro to 1.1478 and the dollar by 0.25% to trade at 1.4167. In a speech at the Boao Forum for Asia, seen by many as Asia's Davos, President Xi - who made no reference to the trade spat with the US - said he will "significantly ...

