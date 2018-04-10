Kevin Havelock, a non-executive director of supermarket giant Morrison's, purchased 100,000 ordinary shares in the Bradford-based firm on Tuesday. Havelock, who joined the grocer's board of directors in January, purchased the shares at an average cost of £2.2605 per share for a total of £226,050. Morrison's new board member, who has extensive experience in FMCG under his belt, was most recently a member of Unilever's executive committee and president of global refreshment, which comprises its ...

