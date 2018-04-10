MXC Capital saw its share prices boosted on Tuesday after announcing that it has sold 660,000 ordinary shares of 2p each in the capital of Castleton Technology at a price of 75.848p per share. A valuation of MXC's pre-sale holding of 20,021,211 Castleton shares, taking into account the proceeds of £1.66m from the recent option exercise as announced on 21 February, demonstrated that the sale represents a 3 times return for MXC on its cost of investment. The company said the proceeds of the sale ...

