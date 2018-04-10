exocad releases PartialCAD for Partial Framework Design

DARMSTADT, Germany, April 10,2018 /PRNewswire/ -- exocad recently announced the commercial availability of its Partial Framework Design module.

exocad'sPartialCADprovides unparalleled flexibility and design freedom thanks to its unique voxel-based technology. Tillmann Steinbrecher, CEO of exocad, says: "Our goal is that anything that can be made in wax, can also be designed with exocad. With this new module, even the most demanding experts in Removable Partial Dentures will find their design needs met."

Mr. Steinbrecher also points out that "the traditional process of creating partial frameworks is fully analog and both resource intensive and time consuming." He says that "The PartialCAD module enables efficient production with 3d printers or milling machines, thus saving time and increasing productivity."

Partial Frameworks can be combined with crown and bridge designs, or other indications available in the exocadDentalCADplatform - e.g. for secondary structures on telescopic crowns, attachments, advanced implant cases, and more.

exocad GmbH (exocad.com) is a dynamic and innovative software company committed to expanding the possibilities of digital dentistry and providing OEMs (Original Equipment Manufacturers) with flexible, reliable, and easy-to-use CAD/CAM software for dental labs and dental practices. exocad software has been chosen by leading OEMs worldwide for integration into their dental CAD/CAM offerings, and thousands of exocad DentalCAD licenses are sold each year. For more information and a list of exocad reseller partners, please visit exocad.com.

