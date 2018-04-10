Advantego Corporation Announces Audited 2017 Financial Results

DENVER, CO / ACCESSWIRE / April 10, 2018 / Advantego Corporation (OTC PINK: ADGO) today announced audited financial results for its first partial year ending December 31, 2017 with revenue since inception of $18,631, a net loss of $555,918, equal to a loss of $0.04 per share, based on weighted average common shares outstanding of 14,544,099 (basic and diluted). No comparable results for the 2016 period are relevant since Advantego began actively pursuing its current operations late in 2017.

"We are pleased to have initial cash flow in 2017, but more important are the corporate strides in establishing groundwork for future client relationships, formalizing our new infrastructure, as well as implementing our business plan, branding, marketing systems, accounting, legal, stock transfer and investor relations functions for our anticipated growth in the coming years," according to Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Board of Directors Robert W. (Rob) Ferguson.

Audited financials for 2017 are available on the Company's website: www.advantego.com.

ABOUT ADVANTEGO CORPORATION

Advantego Corporation designs develop and implement digital communications and intelligent software solutions as specialized Business Process as a Service (BPaaS). The Company's products and services are managed through its wholly-owned operating subsidiary, Advantego Technologies Inc., which leverages its proprietary Intelligent Solutions Platform to provide services to customers across many different verticals. The platform combines customers' internal systems and external data sources and integrates emerging third-party technologies to provide comprehensive, managed services that significantly enhance internal operations and marketing efficiency. The elite, custom business solutions are available to large enterprises, affiliate networks and franchise operators as all-inclusive, managed bundled services. The Company also offers a variety of stand-alone products specific to targeted industries. Website: www.advantego.com.

