Lehman Brothers UK Capital Funding LP: Notice to the Holders of the Preferred Securities

NOTICE TO THE HOLDERS OF:

EUR 225,000,000 FIXED RATE TO CMS-LINKED GUARANTEED NON-VOTING, NON-CUMULATIVE PERPETUAL PREFERRED SECURITIES ("LP I Securities")

ISSUER: LEHMAN BROTHERS UK CAPITAL FUNDING LP ("LP I")

ISIN: XS0215349357

LIQUIDATION OF LB GP NO.1 LTD ("the Company") AND IMPLICATIONS FOR HOLDERS OF LP I SECURITIES

THIS NOTICE CONTAINS IMPORTANT INFORMATION THAT IS OF INTEREST TO THE REGISTERED AND BENEFICIAL OWNERS OF THE SUBJECT SECURITIES. IF APPLICABLE, ALL DEPOSITORIES, CUSTODIANS AND OTHER INTERMEDIARIES RECEIVING THIS NOTICE ARE REQUESTED TO EXPEDITE THE RE-TRANSMITTAL TO BENEFICIAL OWNERS OF THE SECURITIES IN A TIMELY MANNER.

LONDON, April 10, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On 16 March 2018, the Joint Administrators of LB Holdings Intermediate 2 Ltd ("LBHI2") made an application to Court to seek its determination on issues of priority in respect of potential distributions to holders of LBHI2's subordinated debts. A copy of the application and supporting witness statement of Derek Anthony Howell can be accessed via the following website maintained by the Joint Administrators of LBHI2:

https://www.pwc.co.uk/services/business-recovery/administrations/non-lbie-companies/lbhi2-limited-in-administration.html (https://www.pwc.co.uk/services/business-recovery/administrations/non-lbie-companies/lbhi2-limited-in-administration.html)

Separately, on 16 March 2018, the Joint Administrators of Lehman Brothers Holdings Plc ("LBH") made an application to Court to seek its determination on issues of priority in respect of potential distributions to holders of LBH's subordinated debts. The Joint Liquidators of the Company are respondents to the application issued by LBH's Joint Administrators. A copy of the application and supporting witness statement of Gillian Eleanor Bruce can be accessed via the following website maintained by the Joint Administrators of LBH: https://www.pwc.co.uk/services/business-recovery/administrations/non-lbie-companies/lbh-plc-in-administration.html (https://www.pwc.co.uk/services/business-recovery/administrations/non-lbie-companies/lbh-plc-in-administration.html)

An initial hearing to address matters of case management in respect of both applications has been listed for 1 1/2 days in a floating three-day window beginning on 23 July 2018 before Mr Justice Hildyard.

This notice should be read in conjunction with our previous notices, in particular our notice dated 1 December 2017, in which we disclosed the key subordination documents.

Dated: 10 April 2018

This notice is given by

Bruce Alexander Mackay

RSM Restructuring Advisory LLP

as Joint Liquidator of LB GP No.1 Ltd

