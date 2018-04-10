JPT Peptide Technologies (JPT) announces the launch of The Human Proteome Peptide Catalog, the first and most comprehensive online resource for validated reference peptides in mass-spectrometry based proteomics.

The new repository provides fast access to >400.000 light heavy proteotypic peptides covering essentially all proteins of the human body. Currently, a total of 19.840 proteins is matched by the peptide collection and confirmed by more than 10.000.000 validated spectra available through the database ProteomicsDB.

Holger Wenschuh, Managing Director of JPT, states: "Together with our partners within the ProteomeTools Project we have worked for several years towards the goal of translating the human proteome information into reagents and online tools to decipher the complexity of the human organism on the functional level", adding: "We are extremely excited to make this repository available to the broad life science community enabling a completely new dimension of research and development using mass-spectrometry based proteomics approaches."

The Human Proteome Peptide Catalog is an interactive knowledge, spectra and peptide resource that will be continuously expanded with the support of JPT's partners at the Technical University of Munich to also address a broad level of post-translational modifications, splice-variants, mutations and more.

JPT Peptide Technologies GmbH, a wholly owned subsidiary of BioNTech AG, is an DIN ISO 9001:2015 certified research and development partner and innovative service provider for peptide related projects in immunotherapy, proteomics and drug discovery. JPT's key technologies SPOTTM - for ultra-high-throughput peptide synthesis and screening, PepStarTM - for high-content peptide microarrays, PepTrackTM for flexible peptide library assembly, PepMixTM for antigen specific T-cell stimulation using peptide pools, and SpikeTidesTM/SpikeMixTM - for protein biomarker discovery and quantification accelerate research and development in areas such as cell and immunotherapy, vaccine development, biomarker discovery, peptide lead identification and optimization, and proteomics. For more information, please visit www.jpt.com.

