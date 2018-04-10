Visteon's SmartCore' Cockpit Domain Controller Wins Automotive News PACE Award

VAN BUREN TOWNSHIP, Michigan, April 10, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Visteon Corporation (Nasdaq: VC), a leading cockpit electronics technology supplier, has been awarded an Automotive News PACE Award for its industry-first cockpit domain controller platform, SmartCore'. The PACE Awards, announced April 9 in Detroit, honor innovation, technological advances and breakthrough processes developed by automotive suppliers.

SmartCore' is the first cockpit domain controller platform to be launched in industry. Addressing the biggest trend in the cockpit electronics industry, it offers a solution to integrate the instrument cluster, infotainment system and other emerging technologies for the cockpit on a single system-on-chip (SOC). SmartCore' helps deliver lower weight, cost and power consumption, which are increasingly important as the industry shifts toward electric powertrains. Launched this year with a global automaker based in Europe, SmartCore' will be featured on several additional vehicle programs to be introduced over the next several years.

"Visteon is proud to be recognized with an Automotive News PACE Award," said President and CEO Sachin Lawande. "SmartCore is a prime example of our dedication to technology innovation and leadership in automotive cockpit electronics."

About Visteon

Visteon is a global technology company that designs, engineers and manufactures innovative cockpit electronics products and connected car solutions for most of the world's major vehicle manufacturers. Visteon is a leading provider of instrument clusters, head-up displays, information displays, infotainment, audio systems, SmartCore' cockpit domain controllers, vehicle connectivity and the DriveCore' autonomous driving platform. Visteon also supplies embedded multimedia and smartphone connectivity software solutions to the global automotive industry. Headquartered in Van Buren Township, Michigan, Visteon has approximately 10,000 employees at more than 40 facilities in 18 countries. Visteon had sales of $3.15 billion in 2017. Learn more at www.visteon.com.

Photo- https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/665096/Visteon_Corporation.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/352910/visteon_corporation_logo.jpg