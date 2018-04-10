AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group N.V.: AMG and Criterion Announce Negotiations to Form Spent-Catalyst Recycling Partnership

Amsterdam, 10 April 2018 (Regulated Information) --- AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group N.V. ("AMG") is pleased to announce that it is has entered into exclusive negotiations with Criterion Catalyst and Technologies ("Criterion"), a wholly owned subsidiary of Royal Dutch Shell plc that supplies catalysts, technologies and services to global refining markets, to form a partnership that expands AMG's global spent-catalyst processing capacity. Dr. Heinz Schimmelbusch, AMG's Chairman of the Management Board and CEO stated, "We are pleased to pursue this opportunity to strengthen our relationship with Criterion, so as to provide the leading environmentally responsible solution for spent-catalyst management and recycling to our shared customer base".

The new partnership would bring together two world-class companies to help meet refiners' increasing demand for metals reclamation and disposal of spent catalyst, helping them to achieve regulatory compliance while producing the fuels and chemicals upon which people depend. Andy Gosse, President of Criterion stated, "The teaming up of AMG and Criterion, the acknowledged leaders in their respective markets, reinforces the 15-year relationship that the two companies have enjoyed and provides the foundation to deliver the final step of a sustainable 'cradle-to-grave' solution for catalyst supply and reclamation".

Feasibility studies are underway for the partnership's potential sites. Locations in the Middle East, Asia and North America are under consideration.

This press release contains inside information within the meaning of Article 7(1) of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.

This press release contains regulated information as defined in the Dutch Financial Markets Supervision Act (Wet op het financieel toezicht).

About AMG

AMG is a global critical materials company at the forefront of CO 2 reduction trends. AMG produces highly engineered specialty metals and mineral products and provides related vacuum furnace systems and services to the transportation, infrastructure, energy, and specialty metals & chemicals end markets.

AMG Critical Materials produces aluminum master alloys and powders, titanium alloys and coatings, ferrovanadium, natural graphite, chromium metal, antimony, lithium, tantalum, niobium and silicon metal. AMG Engineering designs, engineers, and produces advanced vacuum furnace systems and operates vacuum heat treatment facilities, primarily for the transportation and energy industries.

With over 3,000 employees, AMG operates globally with production facilities in Germany, the United Kingdom, France, the Czech Republic, the United States, China, Mexico, Brazil, India, Sri Lanka and Mozambique, and has sales and customer service offices in Russia and Japan (www.amg-nv.com).

About Criterion Catalyst and Technologies

Criterion, a global leader in refining catalysts, is a wholly owned subsidiary of Royal Dutch Shell plc. Criterion supplies refining and hydroprocessing catalysts, process technologies and catalyst services for a wide range of refining applications to customers around the globe. Criterion has more than 50 years of experience developing, manufacturing, testing, marketing and servicing catalysts that are used in every type of hydroprocessing operation. Further information on Criterion is available at www.criterioncatalysts.com (http://www.criterioncatalysts.com)

For further information, please contact:

AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group N.V. +1 610 293 5804

Steve Daniels

Senior Vice President

sdaniels@amg-nv.com (mailto:sdaniels@amg-nv.com)

Disclaimer

Certain statements in this press release are not historical facts and are "forward looking". Forward looking statements include statements concerning AMG's plans, expectations, projections, objectives, targets, goals, strategies, future events, future revenues or performance, capital expenditures, financing needs, plans and intentions relating to acquisitions, AMG's competitive strengths and weaknesses, plans or goals relating to forecasted production, reserves, financial position and future operations and development, AMG's business strategy and the trends AMG anticipates in the industries and the political and legal environment in which it operates and other information that is not historical information. When used in this press release, the words "expects," "believes," "anticipates," "plans," "may," "will," "should," and similar expressions, and the negatives thereof, are intended to identify forward looking statements. By their very nature, forward looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties, both general and specific, and risks exist that the predictions, forecasts, projections and other forward looking statements will not be achieved. These forward looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release. AMG expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward looking statement contained herein to reflect any change in AMG's expectations with regard thereto or any change in events, conditions, or circumstances on which any forward looking statement is based.





April 10 2018 (http://hugin.info/138060/R/2183275/843254.pdf)



This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group N.V. via Globenewswire

