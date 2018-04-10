The "2018 Germany Hematology and Flow Cytometry Analyzers and Reagents Market: Supplier Shares and Strategies, Test Volume and Sales Segment Forecasts, Technology and Instrumentation Review, Emerging Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report explores business and technological trends in the German market; provides market share estimates, as well as specimen, test, sales forecasts, and instrument placements; compares features of major analyzers; profiles leading competitors and emerging market entrants; and suggests specific product and marketing opportunities facing reagent and instrument suppliers.

During the next five years, continued advances in molecular diagnostics, monoclonal antibodies, lasers and IT, as well as growing understanding of immunologic forces regulating systemic diseases, will have a profound impact on the hematology and flow cytometry markets worldwide. New molecular diagnostic and monoclonal antibody tests will facilitate existing procedures and provide basis for sensitive, specific and simple assays.

The introduction of smaller and easy-to-operate laser systems will further expand applications of flow cytometry to routine clinical laboratories. Further advances in IT will reduce the cost of instrument manufacture, service warranty, and permit development of self-troubleshooting, autocalibration and other advanced features. Presently tedious analyses of chromosomal abnormalities, DNA content, and lymphocyte subsets will become more automated and routine.

Key Topics Covered

German Market Overview Strategic Recommendations Market Segmentation Analysis Sales and Market Share Analysis Hematology Tests Flow Cytometry Tests Current and Emerging Products Instrumentation Review Technology Review Competitive Assessments

