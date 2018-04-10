The "2018 France Coagulation Testing Analyzers and Reagents Market: Supplier Shares and Strategies, Volume and Sales Segment Forecasts, Technology and Instrumentation Review" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report explores business and technological trends in the French coagulation testing market; provides estimates of the test volume, as well as sales and market shares of leading competitors; compares features of major analyzers; profiles leading market players; and identifies specific product and business opportunities facing instrument and consumable suppliers during the next five years.

Coagulation Tests

Activated Clotting Time (ACT) (1), Activated Protein C Resistance, Activated PTT (APTT), Alpha 2-Antiplasmin, Antithrombin III, Bleeding Time, D-Dimer, Factor II, Factor V, Factor V Leiden, Factor VII, Factor VIII, Factor IX, Factor Ixa, Factor X (Stuart Factor), Factor Xa, Factor XI, Factor XII, Factor XIII, Fibrin Degradation Products, Fibrinogen, Fletcher Factor/Pre-Kallikrein Factor Activation, Heparin/Anti-Factor Xa, Heparin-Induced Thrombocytopenia, Plasmin, Plasminogen, Plasminogen Activator Inhib., Platelet Function/Aggregation, Protein C, Protein S, Prothrombin Mutation, Prothrombin Time (PT), Reptilase Time, Thrombin Time, Von Willebrand's Factor Fav/Ag, and others.

Other Topics Covered

Sales and Market Share Analysis Competitive Assessments Market Segmentation Analysis Current and Emerging Products Technology Review Strategic Recommendations

Companies Mentioned

Abbott

ADI/American Diagnostica

Alere/Biosite/Inverness

Axis-Shield

Beckman Coulter/Danaher

Becton Dickinson

Bio/Data Corporation

Chrono-Log

Corgenix Medical

Diagnostica Stago/Trinity Biotech

Grifols

Helena Laboratories

HYPEN BioMed

Instrumentation Laboratory

ITC

Roche

Siemens

Sienco

Sysmex

Thermo Fischer

ZyCare/Alere

