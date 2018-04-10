

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - A video recently emerged showing thousands of sheep dying from heat stress onboard a export ship traveling to the Middle East from Australia.



The Australian government said it will commence an investigation into the alleged horrific conditions aboard the vessel.



The sheep died from heat stress on the MV Awassi Express, a ship used by Western Australia-based Emanuel Exports, during a voyage between Australia and Qatar.



The New York Times reported that the video was taken in August 2017 and showed on Nine Network's 60 Minutes program. The video footage shows sheep struggling to breathe and dead animals being thrown overboard. Some of the animals died in their own feces, The Times' report said.



David Littleproud, the agriculture minister, said he was 'shocked and gutted' by the footage and promised that those responsible would be punished, the Time reported.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX