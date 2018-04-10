Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - April 10, 2018) - XBRL Canada is pleased to announce it will be hosting a webinar on May 30, 2018 at 1:00 PM ET addressing the lessons learned from the first round of filings by Foreign Private Issuers (FPIs).

On March 1, 2017, the SEC announced the acceptance of the IFRS taxonomy which triggered a requirement for most FPIs in Canada to begin reporting using XBRL for reports with periods ending December 15, 2017 and later.

As Canada is home to the largest number of FPIs reporting to the SEC, over 300 companies were required to begin filing using XBRL.

By May 30, 2018, most of these companies will have filed their first XBRL filing to the SEC. In this webinar, we will share the experience that has been gained by companies, regulators and analysts during this first wave of filings.

Presenters include Mike Willis, a retired PwC partner with public company reporting and audit experience. He is the Assistant Director of the Office of Structured Disclosure at the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Joining him will be Wasim Thaha, Co-founder & Director of Newsfile Corp, and Past Chair of XBRL Canada.

Mr. Willis will present on the perspective of the SEC on the more common issues experienced in the filing program to date. Mr. Thaha will present some findings from the Canadian filer perspective. The webinar will last for approximately forty five minutes.

The webinar is free but registration is required. Please register by emailing gtrites@xbrl.ca.

About XBRL Canada

XBRL Canada (www.xbrl.ca) is the Canadian jurisdiction of XBRL International and largely funded and administered by CPA Canada. The purpose of XBRL Canada is to provide support and encouragement for the adoption of eXtensible Business Reporting Language in Canada. XBRL is widely used around the world and recognized as the leader in advanced electronic business and financial reporting.

To strive towards its goals, XBRL Canada holds seminars and webinars and issues various publications, including its bi-monthly Newsletter. It also leads projects to test and explore XBRL usage in various settings.

For further information, please contact: XBRL Canada, Gerald Trites, Project Director, (416) 602-3931, Email: gtrites@xbrl.ca

Sponsored by XBRL Canada, with the support of CPA Canada.