With its growing population and rapidly increasing energy needs, Pakistan's energy security is undermined by the overriding share of imported fossil fuels in its energy mix. But, by turning to its untapped, tremendous solar, wind and biomass potential, the South Asian country could spur social and economic development, while improving energy access, says IRENA.As one of the signatories of the Paris Agreement in 2016, Pakistan has been pursuing low-carbon energy options. Among the renewable energy sources, hydropower has been the most prominent, comprising almost a third of the country's electricity ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...