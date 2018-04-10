SpendEdge, a global procurement intelligence advisory firm, has announced the release of their 'Magnesium Market Procurement Research Report.' The insights and data in this report provide a strategic analysis of the supply markets, factors influencing purchasing decisions, procurement best practices, pricing models, supplier landscape, and an analysis of the supplier capability matrix for the metals and mining industry. This report breaks down the data and analysis behind the procurement of magnesium and acts as an all-inclusive guide for making smart purchasing decisions.

"The increasing demand for vehicles, electronics, healthcare, and pharmaceutical industries will drive the demand for magnesium during the forecast period," says SpendEdge procurement analyst A Kowshik. "In addition, innovations in manufacturing technologies and joint ventures by global players are leading to an increase in the production of magnesium," added Kowshik.

Procurement analysts at SpendEdge highlight the following top three market trends that are contributing to the growth of the Global Magnesium Market:

Joint ventures among suppliers to expand production capacities

Incorporation of manufacturing technologies that will increase the production capacities of magnesium

Adoption of digitalization by various leading suppliers

Joint ventures among suppliers to expand production capacities

In the magnesium category, the suppliers are entering into joint ventures to expand their production capabilities. This will help them increase their market shares and enhance their manufacturing process.

Incorporation of manufacturing technologies that will increase the production capacities of magnesium

Globally, the suppliers are replacing proprietary technologies with the latest technologies to increase their production capabilities. This helps the suppliers to increase the supply of magnesium in the market.

Adoption of digitalization by various leading suppliers

The suppliers in the magnesium category are looking to adopt digitization in their supply chain process to enhance productivity and create new channels for sales and distribution. In addition, the suppliers are likely to share a certain percentage of cost savings with buyers.

About SpendEdge

SpendEdge shares your passion for driving sourcing and procurement excellence. We are a preferred procurement market intelligence partner for Fortune 500 firms and other leading companies across numerous industries. Our strength lies in delivering robust, real-time procurement market intelligence that helps sourcing and procurement professionals make informed decisions. These innovative procurement solutions help enterprises transform structural capabilities, improve execution efficiency, and fast-track time to savings.

