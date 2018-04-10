Schibsted ASA (SCHA/SCHB) - Annual report 2017 published

Schibsted ASA's annual report for 2017 is attached to this release.

Shareholders who request a printed version of the annual report and other general meeting documents may order this by e-mail or by calling the Schibsted Media Group head office.

Please note that Schibsted publishes the annual report in English only. Schibsted is granted an exemption by the Directorate of Taxes from requirements in Section 3-4 of the Accounting Act regarding use of the Norwegian language when preparing the annual report and the annual financial statements.

Contact persons:

Nathalie Kåvin, Director of Communications, mobile: +47 934 01 363

Jo Christian Steigedal, VP Head of Investor Relations, mobile: +47 415 08 733

Oslo, 10 April 2018

SCHIBSTED ASA

Jo Christian Steigedal

VP Head of Investor Relations

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5 -12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

Schibsted Annual Report 2017 (http://hugin.info/131/R/2183298/843260.pdf)



