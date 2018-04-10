SpendEdge, a global procurement intelligence advisory firm, has announced the release of their 'Ethylene Oxide Market Procurement Research Report.' The insights and data in this report provide a strategic analysis of the supply markets, factors influencing purchasing decisions, procurement best practices, pricing models, supplier landscape, and an analysis of the supplier capability matrix for the chemicals industry. This report breaks down the data and analysis behind the procurement of ethylene oxide and acts as an all-inclusive guide for making smart purchasing decisions.

"An increase in demand for derivatives such as ethylene glycol, ethylamine, and ethoxylate will influence the growth of EO market," says SpendEdge procurement analyst Anil Seth. "Also, countries in APAC, such as China, Indonesia, and India, have become key markets for EO in terms of consumption," added Anil.

Procurement analysts at SpendEdge highlight the following top three market trends that are contributing to the growth of the Global Ethylene Oxide Market:

Implementation of sustainability practices across value chains

Suppliers from developing economies emerging as top players

Introduction of new catalysts for EO production

In the ethylene oxide category, sustainability practices are becoming a key trend. The suppliers in the market are planning to gain higher energy efficiency at their facilities. This will also help the buyers to achieve sustainability goals.

Globally, the players in APAC are gaining prominence compared to traditional markets such as North America and Europe in terms of consumption and production. This will help the buyers achieve low transportation costs.

In the ethylene oxide category, the suppliers have developed new proprietary catalysts that provide superior performance. The catalysts help the suppliers enhance yield while lowering energy and materials consumption.

About SpendEdge

SpendEdge shares your passion for driving sourcing and procurement excellence. We are a preferred procurement market intelligence partner for Fortune 500 firms and other leading companies across numerous industries. Our strength lies in delivering robust, real-time procurement market intelligence that helps sourcing and procurement professionals make informed decisions. These innovative procurement solutions help enterprises transform structural capabilities, improve execution efficiency, and fast-track time to savings.

