Tier1CRM Welcomes Doug Christensen as its First Vice President of Strategy

TORONTO and NEW YORK, April 10, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tier1CRM ("Tier1"), a leading provider of cloud-based customer relationship management ("CRM") solutions for the capital markets industry, announced today the addition of Doug Christensen as the Company's first Vice President of Strategy.

Doug brings more than 20 years of global capital markets experience to Tier1, having previously served in capital markets operations leadership roles at some of the world's largest and most prestigious financial institutions. Most recently, Doug held a variety of leadership roles at Barclays, where he ran the firm's European Equities client strategy, European Corporate Access sales team and was the Global COO for Equity Research. Doug's deep expertise in sell-side and buy-side capital markets operational requirements and understanding of the recently implemented MiFID II regulatory environment will be instrumental in helping shape the future for Tier1.

"I am ecstatic to welcome Doug Christensen to Tier1," said Mark Notten, Tier1 Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer. "Doug comes to us with invaluable on-the-ground capital markets experience and his dedication to driving excellence and efficiency in capital markets operations aligns with our company focus of delivering best-in-class value to our customers."

"I am honored to join such a high-performing organization that truly prioritizes adding value to its capital markets customer base," Christensen stated. "Tier1 is the clear leader in capital markets CRM. I know because I've seen and used the product set first-hand. I look forward to helping Tier1 continue to expand its leadership position in the capital markets CRM ecosystem and deliver on its vision to enable better sell-side and buy-side capital markets connectivity."

Doug is the most recent of several key senior staff hires Tier1 has made following the close of its first round of outside institutional investment in December 2017. Other recent additions include Mark Millar, who was hired as Tier1's first Chief Financial Officer, Chris McDonald, who was hired as a Senior Director of U.S. Delivery, and Marc Stuzynski, who was hired as a Senior Director of Sales, among others.

"We are committed to building and delivering best-in-class CRM solutions for sell-side and buy-side capital markets participants," added Notten. "Doug and our other recent management team additions are representative of the commitment we have and will continue to have to leading the capital markets industry forward towards better sell-side and buy-side connectivity."

Tier1CRM is a leader in capital markets CRM. Built on top of the Salesforce Platform, Tier1's flagship product, ACE, is an HTML5 application suite that helps sell-side and buy-side clients generate new revenue opportunities, improve customer service, and achieve greater efficiency across the organization. Tier1 gives clients a "single pane of glass" view into client and employee activity and is currently utilized by tens of thousands of users across the sales and trading, corporate and investment banking, and investment management landscape.

