European News Daily: Group Seating is a Priority at TicketOffices.com

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / April 10, 2018 / Whether you are taking in a concert, a sporting event or a show, it can be even more enjoyable with good company. However, it can be super difficult to secure a group block of seats for your entire crew. Nothing kills the fun faster than having to be split up from your group by a few seats or even multiple rows - you don't want to wait until the very end to reconnect and discuss the event.

TicketOffices.com

TicketOffices.com understands the desire to keep your group together, and our customer service agents work hard to ensure you find the best seats, no matter how big the group is. Our customer Sylvia experienced this first hand and she says it best:

"Group ticketing! It's difficult enough to get 6 seats together but 12??!! More challenging but Manny was able to find us a group of 12 seats on one row with a 2-seat break between our group! No problem for us! Great customer service and very pleasant!!"

If you have multiple people in your party and you don't want to be split up, you need to be purchasing tickets through TicketOffices.com. TicketOffices.com is staffed with customer service agents (like Manny) who understand that if you spend money on an event, you want to have the best experience possible. This is why TicketOffices.com works exceptionally hard to deliver exactly what you desire and deserve.

TicketOffices.com says, "With many of our customers needing group seating, we have made it a priority. We always strive to ensure they receive exactly what they are looking for, and we take pride in our great delivery record."

TicketOffices.com Website

Everything TicketOffices.com does has the customer top of mind. From using reviews and site data to create a better user experience to making payment easier than ever with tools like Apple Pay, TicketOffices.com has successfully reinvented online ticket buying.

TicketOffices.com has created a ticket resale marketplace where buyers get the peace of mind of a 100% Guarantee, eliminating much of the headache around ticket buying. Tickets are 100% guaranteed to be valid. Delivery is 100% guaranteed to be on time. And if an event is canceled, a full refund will be issued. Scalpers and scammers just can't compete.

For your next group ticket needs, the choice is abundantly clear.

To learn more about ticketoffices.com visit:

Website- http://www.ticketoffices.com

Blog- https://blog.ticketoffices.com

Twitter- https://twitter.com/ticketoffices

Facebook- https://www.facebook.com/ticketoffices

Instagram- https://www.instagram.com/ticketoffices

SOURCE: European News Daily