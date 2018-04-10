Wheaton Precious Metals to Release 2018 First Quarter Results on May 10, 2018

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, April 10, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will release 2018 first quarter results on Thursday, May 10, 2018, after market close.

A conference call will be held Friday, May 11, 2018, starting at 11:00 am (Eastern Time) to discuss these results. To participate in the live call please use one of the following methods:

Dial toll free from Canada or the US: 1-888-231-8191 Dial from outside Canada or the US: 1-647-427-7450 Pass code: 4590118 Live audio webcast: http://www.wheatonpm.com

Participants should dial in five to ten minutes before the call.

The conference call will be recorded and available until May 18, 2018 at 11:59 pm ET. The webcast will be available for one year. You can listen to an archive of the call by one of the following methods:

Dial toll free from Canada or the US: 1-855-859-2056 Dial from outside Canada or the US: 1-416-849-0833 Pass code: 4590118 Archived audio webcast: http://www.wheatonpm.com

