PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

Wheaton Precious Metals to Release 2018 First Quarter Results on May 10, 2018

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, April 10, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

(TSX: WPM)
(NYSE: WPM)

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will release 2018 first quarter results on Thursday, May 10, 2018, after market close.

A conference call will be held Friday, May 11, 2018, starting at 11:00 am (Eastern Time) to discuss these results. To participate in the live call please use one of the following methods:

Dial toll free from Canada or the US: 1-888-231-8191
    Dial from outside Canada or the US:   1-647-427-7450
    Pass code:                            4590118
    Live audio webcast:                   http://www.wheatonpm.com

Participants should dial in five to ten minutes before the call.

The conference call will be recorded and available until May 18, 2018 at 11:59 pm ET. The webcast will be available for one year. You can listen to an archive of the call by one of the following methods:

Dial toll free from Canada or the US: 1-855-859-2056
    Dial from outside Canada or the US:   1-416-849-0833
    Pass code:                            4590118
    Archived audio webcast:               http://www.wheatonpm.com

Patrick Drouin
Senior Vice President
Investor Relations
Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.
Tel: 1-844-288-9878
Email: info@wheatonpm.com
Website: http://www.wheatonpm.com


