UNITED COMPANY RUSAL PLC

(Incorporated under the laws of Jersey with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 486)

INSIDE INFORMATION ANNOUNCEMENT

On 10 April 2018, The London Metal Exchange ("LME") issued a notice to explain the decision, following last week's US sanctions affecting the Company (the "Notice"). According to the Notice, effective from April 17, 2018, primary aluminum ingots from any of the Company's brands will not be allowed to be placed on warrant (delivered to LME-approved warehouses) unless the metal owner can demonstrate to the satisfaction of the LME that it will not constitute a breach of the US sanctions.

The Company is currently evaluating the effect of the Notice and will make further announcement(s) as soon as possible following further evaluation of the situation.

Shareholders and potential investors are advised to exercise extreme caution when dealing in the securities of the Company.

11 April 2018

