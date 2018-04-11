

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - China will on Wednesday release March figures for consumer and producer prices, highlighting a busy day for Asia-Pacific economic activity.



Consumer prices are expected to add 2.6 percent on year, slowing from 2.9 percent in February. Producer prices are called at 3.3 percent, slowing from 3.7 percent a month earlier.



Australia will see April results for the consumer confidence index from Westpac; in March, the index added 0.2 percent to a score of 103.0.



Japan will provide February numbers for core machine orders, plus March data for bank lending and producer prices.



Machine orders are expected to sink 2.5 percent on month and be flat on year after climbing 8.2 percent on month and 2.9 percent on year in January.



Producer prices are tipped to ease 0.1 percent on month and rise 2.0 percent on year following the flat monthly reading and the 2.5 percent jump in February. Bank lending was up 2.1 percent in February.



