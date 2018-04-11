

BUENOS AIRES (dpa-AFX) - Spain should foster investments in Argentina in the renewable energy, infrastructure, banking, finance, transport, tourism, and telecommunications sectors, said the Spanish Secretary of State for Trade, Marisa Poncela, in a visit to Buenos Aires.



Her statement came after the Second Meeting of the Bilateral Committee of Economic and Commercial Cooperation. The Argentinean delegation was headed by the Minister of Production, Francisco Cabrera.



During the meeting, the Spanish secretary told Cabrera the interest of Spanish small and medium-sized enterprises to invest in Argentina. Meanwhile, both stressed the need to strengthen Mercosur and its insertion in new markets, as well as the key role of Spain to advance the agreement with the European Union.



The meeting takes place within the framework of the official visit of the Spanish Prime Minister, Mariano Rajoy, to Argentina. He is ahead of a delegation of 70 Spanish businesspeople.



At the beginning of the afternoon, Rajoy should be welcomed by the Argentinean president, Mauricio Macri.



