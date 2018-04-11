ProPhotonix Limited: ProPhotonix Honored by Vision Systems Design 2018 Innovators Awards Program

SALEM, NEW HAMPSHIRE / ACCESSWIRE / April 10, 2018 / ProPhotonix Limited (OTC PINK: STKR; AIM: PPIX), a high technology designer and manufacturer of LED illumination systems and laser diode modules, with operations in Ireland and the United Kingdom, today announces that its COBRA MultiSpec LED line light, released in 2017, was recognized by the judges of the annual Vision Systems Design Innovators Awards program. The judging panel consisted of esteemed experts from system integrator and end-user companies.

COBRA MultiSpec is available with up to 12 wavelengths making it ideal for multispectral and hyperspectral imaging applications across a wide range of industries including counterfeit currency and pharmaceutical detection, food sorting, mineral identification and sorting, material identification for recycling, and many other applications. With discrete control of up to 12 wavelengths, users can maximize contrast by selecting the optimum color mix and vary the intensity of each wavelength to their specific application need.

Available in wavelengths from 365 - 1500 nanometers, COBRA MultiSpec can be configured with two to twelve wavelengths. ProPhotonix' use of Chip-on-Board LED technology ensures that COBRA MultiSpec delivers extreme brightness and excellent uniformity in a compact form factor.

COBRA MultiSpec offers users precise control of the light via Ethernet IP commands for optimal signal to noise ratio at each wavelength. To enable rapid data acquisition and analysis, the ability to program multispectral strobe patterns is possible. COBRA MultiSpec allows for up to four optically independent strobe lines enabling total delay and response times of less than one micro second per four-strobe cycle.

As part of ProPhotonix' popular COBRA series, COBRA MultiSpec also offers field adjustable optics allowing users to select the optimum lens position for their specific application. COBRA Multispec is modular and available in any length up to five meters in 100mm increments.

Pete Couture, Sales Director - Americas, stated "We are pleased to accept this award and honored to be recognized by the panel for a second consecutive year. With more than 20 years of experience in LED and Laser technology, ProPhotonix can offer unique features and functions adding value to our customers' end products or processes."

About Vision Systems Design

Published since 1996, Vision Systems Design is a global resource for engineers, engineering managers and systems integrators that provide comprehensive global coverage of vision systems technologies, applications, and markets. Vision Systems Design's magazine, website (www.vision-systems.com), email newsletters and webcasts report on and analyze the latest technology and business developments and trends in the worldwide machine vision and image processing industry.

About The Vision Systems Design 2018 Innovators Awards program

The Vision Systems Design 2018 Innovators Awards program reviewed and recognized the most innovative products and services in the vision and image processing industry. Honorees were announced at The Vision Show 2018 held in Boston, Massachusetts, USA. Criteria used in the Innovators Awards ranking included originality, innovation; impact on designers, systems integrators and end-users; fulfilling a need in the market that hasn't been addressed, leveraging a novel technology, and increasing productivity.

About ProPhotonix

ProPhotonix Limited, headquartered in Salem, New Hampshire, is a high technology designer and manufacturer of LED illumination systems and laser diode modules for industry leading OEMs and medical equipment companies. In addition, the Company distributes premium diodes for Ushio (formerly OCLARO), Osram, QSI, Panasonic, and Sony. The Company serves a wide range of markets including the machine vision, industrial inspection, security, and medical markets. ProPhotonix has offices and subsidiaries in the U.S., Ireland, U.K., and Europe. For more information about ProPhotonix and its innovative products, visit the Company's web site at www.prophotonix.com.

