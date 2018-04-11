Mountain Province Diamonds Provides Full Drilling Results From the Southwest Corridor At the Gahcho Kué Mine

TORONTO and NEW YORK, April 11, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Mountain Province Diamonds Inc. ("Mountain Province", the "Company") (TSX and NASDAQ: MPVD) today announces full drilling results from the exploration program recently completed in the Southwest Corridor area of the Gahcho Kué mine site. The Southwest Corridor area lies between the 5034 and Hearne pipes, and in the course of mining activity has been recognized as containing diamondiferous kimberlite that is not included in the project resource statements. As outlined in Mountain Province's exploration update news release of January 17, 2018, the program has included geophysical surveys as well as exploration drilling.

The ground gravity survey has been completed, spanning the Southwest Corridor area and stretching north to the Tuzo and Tesla pipes, and as noted previously has identified an exploration target in the corridor between the Tuzo and Tesla pipes.

The exploration drill program in the Southwest Corridor, originally planned for 17 holes and subsequently increased to 18 holes, was based on a 50 metre by 50 metre spacing plan and was commenced in November 2017. A total of 15 holes were designed to cross-cut the projected southwestward extension of kimberlite from the 5034 pipe that would likely be included in the Gahcho Kué mine plan. Another two holes were directed down-dip and along strike of the kimberlite body to define the internal geology and to maximize metres of drilled kimberlite for micro diamond sample collection. A final cross-cutting hole, designed to test the extension of the unit at a depth of 275 metres, did not intercept kimberlite. A summary of the results from all completed holes is provided as follows:













Drill Hole Azimuth Inclination Intercept1,2 (m) Intercept True

Thickness3 (m) End of

Hole (m) From To Length















MPV-17-435C4 300 -54 76.65 120.08 43.43 25.4 126 MPV-17-436C4 311 -54 107.00 130.23 23.23 13.8 164 MPV-17-437C4 329 -54 151.80 199.70 47.90 26.4 230 MPV-17-438C4 285 -50 151.60 157.00 5.40 3.1 191 MPV-17-439C4 305 -60 157.00 164.50 7.50 3.5 224 MPV-17-440C4 327 -50 211.27 229.40 18.13 11.6 284 MPV-18-441C 309 -58 196.20 197.76 1.56 0.8 283 MPV-18-442C 330 -51 229.87 253.15 23.28 14.4 284 MPV-18-443C 130 -49 62.69 89.60 26.91 18.1 122 MPV-18-444C 268 -46 16.30 50.40 34.10 19.3 89 MPV-18-445C 300 -46 37.75 56.83 19.08 13.2 100 MPV-18-446C 244 -46 73.57 119.18 45.61 20.0 185 MPV-18-447C 25 -53 31.38 199.49 168.11 n/a5 130 MPV-18-448C 319 -61 109.90 110.34 0.44 0.2 143 MPV-18-449C 293 -54 129.80 131.10 1.30 0.8 170 MPV-18-450C 16 -53 26.10 57.00 30.90 n/a5 146





78.23 146.00 67.77 n/a5 146 MPV-18-452C 275 -46 51.00 51.50 0.50 0.3 92 MPV-18-454C 335 -50



0.00 0.0 380

1 Intercept is composed of kimberlite, kimberlite granite breccia, granite kimberlite breccia, and internal granitic dilution. 2 Not true thickness. 3 Estimated true thickness, to be confirmed. 4 Announced previously - see news release of January 17, 2018. 5 Holes MPV-18-447C and MPV-18-450C are drilled on strike and therefore cannot be used to determine true thickness.

Based on field core logging, the kimberlitic zone is comprised of two facies: a kimberlite unit, and a kimberlite granite breccia. See the appendices to the news release posted on the Company's website for drill plots and additional information regarding intercept composition. Analysis of the results of the drill program, including diamond sample assessment, is expected to be completed in mid 2018, with the goal of estimating a resource for the Southwest Corridor area for incorporation into the Gahcho Kué mine plan.

A follow-up drill program has recently commenced, the objectives of which are to:

Test potential extensions to the Hearne pipe, particularly between the north and south lobes. Initial results of the program have confirmed the presence of kimberlite at depth between the north and south lobes of Hearne, and drilling at Hearne will continue through April.

Drill test the corridor between 5034 and Tuzo. The North Pipe kimberlite, which lies within that corridor and comprises part of the 5034 inferred resources, is open in all directions for expansion. Initial results of the program have confirmed the presence of kimberlite at depth between the North Pipe and the northeast lobe of the 5034 pipe, and drilling in the 5034-Tuzo corridor is expected to continue into summer.

Drill test the ground gravity target between Tesla and Tuzo.

Drilling results from this program will be released in stages as field logging is completed.

Mountain Province Diamonds is a 49% participant with De Beers Canada in the Gahcho Kué diamond mine located in Canada's Northwest Territories. Gahcho Kué is the world's largest new diamond mine, consisting of a cluster of four diamondiferous kimberlites, three of which are being developed and mined under the initial 12 year mine plan.

Qualified Person

The disclosure in this news release of scientific and technical information regarding Mountain Province's mineral properties has been reviewed and approved by Carl G. Verley, P.Geo., a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

