The Medicrea Group (Euronext Growth Paris: FR0004178572 ALMED), pioneering the convergence of healthcare IT and next-generation, outcome-centered spinal device design and manufacturing with UNiD ASI (Adaptive Spine Intelligence) technology, announced today that the Company will have a strong clinical and commercial presence at the 18th Annual Conference of the International Society for the Advancement of Spine Surgery (ISASS) in Toronto, Canada from the 11th to the 13th of April, 2018.

Two podium presentations featuring the clinical results achieved with Medicrea's patient-specific implants, generated by the Company's UNiD ASI systems-based technology, will be given on Wednesday, April 11th.

The lecture details are given below:

Patient-specific Rods Show a Reduction in Rod Breakage Incidence (476)

Authored by V. Fiere, S. Fuentes, E. Burger, T. Raabe, P. Passias, C. Kleck, T. Protopsaltis,

A. Faure, P. Tropiano, A. Vaccaro, B. Blondel

5:00 pm 6:00 pm Lightning Podiums: Adult Spinal Deformity Room 801A

Vertebral Body Replacement Using Patient-specific 3D-printed Polymer Implants in

Cervical Spondylotic Myelopathy: 1-year Follow-up Results (613)

Authored by A. Amelot, J.-E. Loret

5:00 pm 6:00 pm Lightning Podiums: Cervical Degenerative Room 802A

Meeting attendees are invited to learn more about how Medicrea is using UNiD ASI technology to improve outcomes and efficiencies in spine surgery at Booth #421. To meet with Medicrea at ISASS 2018, please contact Gordon Fu at visit@medicrea.com.

About Medicrea (www.medicrea.com

Through the lens of predictive medicine, Medicrea leads the design, integrated manufacture, and distribution of 30+ FDA approved spinal implant technologies that have been utilized in over 150,000 spinal surgeries to date. By leveraging its proprietary software analysis tools with big data and machine learning technologies and supported by an expansive collection of clinical and scientific data, Medicrea is well-placed to streamline the efficiency of spinal care, reduce procedural complications and limit time spent in the operating room.

Operating in a $10 billion marketplace, Medicrea is a Small and Medium sized Enterprise (SME) with 175 employees worldwide, which includes 50 who are based in the U.S. The Company has an ultra-modern manufacturing facility in Lyon, France housing the development and production of 3D-printed titanium patient-specific implants.

For further information, please visit: Medicrea.com.

Medicrea is listed on

EURONEXT Growth Paris

ISIN: FR 0004178572

Ticker: ALMED

LEI: 969500BR1CPTYMTJBA37

Contacts:

Medicrea

Denys Sournac

Founder, Chairman and CEO

dsournac@Medicrea.com

or

Fabrice Kilfiger, +33 (0)4 72 01 87 87

Chief Financial Officer

fkilfiger@Medicrea.com