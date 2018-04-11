

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Core machine orders in Japan were up a seasonally adjusted 2.1 percent on month in February, the Cabinet Office said on Wednesday.



That beat forecasts for a decline of 2.5 percent following the 8.2 percent spike in January.



On a yearly basis, core machine orders advanced 2.4 percent - again exceeding expectations for a flat reading following the 2.9 percent gain in the previous month.



The total value of machinery orders received by 280 manufacturers operating in Japan, including volatile ones for ships and those from electric power companies, fell 2.3 percent on month and climbed 9.4 percent on year.



