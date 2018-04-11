

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Producer prices in Japan were down 0.1 percent on month in March, the Bank of Japan said on Wednesday.



That was in line with expectation s following the upwardly revised 0.1 percent increase in February (originally flat).



On a yearly basis, producer prices climbed 2.1 percent - exceeding expectations for 2.0 percent following the upwardly revised 2.6 percent increase in the previous month (originally 2.5 percent).



Export prices were down 0.9 percent on month and 0.5 percent on year in March, the bank said, while import prices dropped 1.7 percent on month and climbed 1.8 percent on year.



