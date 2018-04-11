

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Overall bank lending in Japan was up 2.0 percent on year in March, the bank of Japan said on Wednesday, coming in at 523.076 trillion yen.



That follows the 2.1 percent increase in February.



Excluding trusts, bank lending advanced an annual 1.9 percent to 454.740 trillion yen - down from 2.1 percent in the previous month.



Lending from trusts gained 2.5 percent too 68.35 trillion yen, the bank while lending from foreign banks surged an annual 28.3 percent to 2.848 trillion yen.



