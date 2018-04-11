

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - The China stock market has moved higher in two straight sessions, gathering almost 60 points or 2 percent along the way. The Shanghai Composite Index now rests just above the 3,190-point plateau and it's called higher again on Wednesday.



The global forecast for the Asian markets is broadly positive on easing concerns of a trade war between the United States and China, plus a spike in crude oil prices. The European and U.S. markets moved higher and the Asian bourses are expected to open in similar fashion.



The SCI finished sharply higher on Tuesday following gains from the financial shares and oil and insurance companies.



For the day, the index spiked 52.03 points or 1.66 percent to finish at 3,190.32 after trading between 3,139.08 and 3,190.65. The Shenzhen Composite Index advanced 9.39 points or 0.51 percent to end at 1,841.22.



Among the actives, Bank of China spiked 2.08 percent, while Industrial and Commercial Bank of China soared 4.44 percent, Agricultural Bank of China jumped 2.87 percent, China Construction Bank surged 6.11 percent, Bank of Communications climbed 1.80 percent, PetroChina advanced 1.47 percent, China Petroleum and Chemical (Sinopec) perked 2.73 percent, China Life collected 1.98 percent and Ping An Insurance gained 3.47 percent.



The lead from Wall Street is upbeat as stocks moved sharply higher on Tuesday, adding to the modest gains in the previous session.



The Dow added 428.90 points or 1.789 percent to 24,408.00, while the NASDAQ jumped 143.96 points or 2.07 percent to 7,094.30 and the S&P gained 43.71 points or 1.67 percent to 2,656.87.



The strength followed comments from Chinese President Xi Jinping regarding the trade dispute between China and the U.S. Xi promised to lower import tariffs on products and take other steps to further open the world's second-largest economy.



In economic news, the Labor Department said producer prices climbed more than expected in March.



Energy stocks turned in some of the market's best performances on the day, benefiting from a sharp increase by the price of crude oil. Crude oil for May delivery jumped $2.09 to $65.51 a barrel.



Closer to home, China will release March figures for consumer and producer prices. Consumer prices are expected to add 2.6 percent on year, slowing from 2.9 percent in February. Producer prices are called at 3.3 percent, slowing from 3.7 percent a month earlier.



