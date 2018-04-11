

CUPERTINO (dpa-AFX) - Bloomberg reported that VirnetX Holding Corp. (VHC) won $502.6 million against Apple Inc. (AAPL) after a federal jury in Texas said the maker of iPhones was infringing patents for secure communications, the latest twist in a dispute now in its eighth year.



VHC closed Tuesday's regular trading at $4.10, up $0.10 or 2.50%. In the after hours trading, the stock further gained $1.35 or 32.93%.



VirnetX claimed that Apple's FaceTime, VPN on Demand and iMessage features infringe four patents related to secure communications, claims that Apple denied.



The dispute has bounced between the district court, patent office and Federal Circuit since 2010. There have been multiple trials, most recently one involving earlier versions of the Apple devices. A jury in that case awarded $302 million that a judge later increased to $439.7 million.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX