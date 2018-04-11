

CHARLOTTE (dpa-AFX) - Bank of America Corp. (BAC) plans to stop lending to companies that make assault-style guns used for non-military purposes, Bloomberg reported.



'It's our intention not to finance these military-style firearms for civilian use,' Anne Finucane, a vice chairman at Bank of America, reportedly said. The firm has had 'intense conversations over the last few months' with those kinds of gun manufacturers to tell them it won't finance their operations in the future,.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX