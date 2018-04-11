

LUTON (dpa-AFX) - Low-cost airline easyJet Plc (ESYJY.PK, EZJ.L) said that it submitted a revised expression of interest for a restructured Alitalia, together as part of a consortium, consistent with easyJet's existing strategy for Italy.



Given the nature of the process, the content of the expression of interest is subject to confidentiality.



easyJet said, 'There is no certainty at this stage that any transaction will proceed and easyJet will provide a further update in due course if and when appropriate.'



Earlier today, Bloomberg reported that EasyJet Plc, Air France-KLM Group and Cerberus Capital Management have made a joint approach to the Italian airline Alitalia SpA about a possible takeover.



