

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Columbia Sportswear Co. (COLM) said that it plans to acquire the remaining 40 percent interest in Columbia Sportswear Commercial (Shanghai) Company, the joint venture that it currently operates in China with Swire Resources Limited, a subsidiary of Swire Pacific Limited.



The acquisition is subject to various conditions, including regulatory approval in China, and is expected to be completed on or about January 1, 2019.



Jason Zhu will continue as general manager of Columbia Sportswear Commercial (Shanghai) Company.



