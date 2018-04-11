sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 11.04.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 575 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

8,44 Euro		+0,23
+2,80 %
WKN: 860990 ISIN: HK0019000162 Ticker-Symbol: SWI 
Aktie:
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
HANG SENG
1-Jahres-Chart
SWIRE PACIFIC LTD CL A Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
SWIRE PACIFIC LTD CL A 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
8,156
8,483
10.04.
8,23
8,45
10.04.
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
COLUMBIA SPORTSWEAR COMPANY
COLUMBIA SPORTSWEAR COMPANY Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
COLUMBIA SPORTSWEAR COMPANY64,37+0,74 %
SWIRE PACIFIC LTD CL A8,44+2,80 %