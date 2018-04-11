

BONN (dpa-AFX) - Sprint Corp. (S) and T-Mobile US Inc. (TMUS) have rekindled merger talks, the Wall Street Journal reported citing people familiar with the matter, as the wireless rivals explore a combination for the third time in four years.



The latest discussions come just five months after a previous courtship collapsed largely over who would control the combined firm. The talks also come in the midst of an antitrust fight between the U.S. government and AT&T Inc.



It is unclear what terms the two sides are considering, and it is possible, as before, that they could fail to reach an agreement. The latest discussions are at a preliminary stage, the report said.



The talks are complicated by the ownership of the two firms. Japanese telecom giant SoftBank Group Corp. owns nearly 85% of Sprint. Germany's Deutsche Telekom AG controls T-Mobile, which is the larger company both in terms of subscribers and market value.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX