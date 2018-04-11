

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Asian stocks were trading mixed on Wednesday amid a lack of fresh impetus. China's factory inflation slowed for a fifth month, while the consumer price index retreated from four-year high, separate reports showed today.



The euro hovered near two-week highs after ECB policymaker Ewald Nowotny indicated the bond buying scheme would be wound down by the end of this year.



China's Shanghai Composite index was up half a percent at 3,207, a day after President Xi Jinping offered to further open up markets to foreign business.



Hong Kong's Hang Seng index was also rising half a percent, led by energy and technology stocks after oil prices soared and Facebook Chief Mark Zuckerberg apologized to U.S. lawmakers for a privacy scandal.



Japan's Nikkei index was down 0.2 percent, giving up early gains as the dollar held near two-week lows on improved risk appetite in view of easing concerns about a U.S.-China trade conflict.



SoftBank shares surged nearly 5 percent on the back of reports that the Sprint telecoms company it owns had resumed tentative merger talks with rival telecoms group T-Mobile US.



Australia's benchmark S&P/ASX 200 was declining 0.3 percent despite strong gains in the energy sector as Brent crude futures rose above $71 a barrel after surging more than 3 percent on Tuesday amid warnings of western air strikes against Syria.



New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX-50 index was down 0.3 percent while South Korea's Kospi average was marginally higher.



Overnight, U.S. stocks rose sharply as comments from Chinese President Xi Jinping helped ease trade tensions, oil prices skyrocketed and Facebook shares surged following CEO Mark Zuckerberg's testimony to Congress.



The Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 1.8 percent, the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite jumped 2.1 percent and the S&P 500 advanced 1.7 percent.



European markets hit their highest level in about a month on Tuesday as China softened its trade rhetoric and said it is willing to open up its economy.



The pan-European Stoxx Europe 600 index rose 0.8 percent. The German DAX rallied 1.1 percent, France's CAC 40 index rose 0.8 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 gained 1 percent.



