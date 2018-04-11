Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 11, 2018) - Greenbriar Capital's RealBlock (TSXV: GRB), the first publicly traded real estate blockchain enterprise, is pleased to announce that Landmark Title Assurance Corp. of Phoenix has agreed to integrate RealBlock's blockchain technology into it's day to day operation. This announcement comes just weeks after Title Security of Arizona announced it will be using RealBlock's disruptive technology. RealBlock is a wholly owned subsidiary of Greenbriar Capital Corporation (TSXV: GRB).

In 2017, Title Security and Landmark Title Assurance were responsible for nearly 20,000 separate real estate transactions and underwrote title insurance in excess of $3 USD billion. The proprietary blockchain software will greatly reduce fraud, and decrease the costs associated with real estate transactions, from offer acceptance to closing. RealBlock's technical effort is being headed up by Professor Todd Taylor, the founder of the Blockchain Lab at Arizona State University.

According to Title Security's CEO, Tommy Sullivan, "The addition of Landmark Title means that the risk-removing, and time-saving attributes of RealBlock will now be used in over 25 offices in Maricopa and Pima County, (Greater Phoenix and Tucson) the state's two largest counties. Based on the feedback I've received from other escrow and title agencies…we expect many more to sign on with RealBlock."

The Company will be granting 150,000 stock options at a price of $1.10 per share to a Consultant of the Company, with an expiry date of five (5) years from the date of Toronto Venture Exchange approval.

About Greenbriar Capital Corp:

Greenbriar Capital Corp. is a leading developer of renewable energy, sustainable real estate and smart energy products. With long-term, high impact, contracted sales agreements in key project locations and led by a successful industry-recognized operating and development team, Greenbriar targets deep valued assets directed at accretive shareholder value.

